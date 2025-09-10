Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF $EWI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 445.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4,076.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

EWI stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

