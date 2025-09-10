Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,458,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,619 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,222,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,998,000 after buying an additional 213,531 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,319,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,361,000 after buying an additional 3,954,483 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,865,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,387,794 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,264,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,005,000 after buying an additional 92,940 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $30.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.