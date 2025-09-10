Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,220,000 after buying an additional 495,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,524,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3,319.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after buying an additional 176,290 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,369,000 after buying an additional 143,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,846,053,000 after buying an additional 105,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,029,861.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $544.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $542.31 and a 200-day moving average of $505.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $416.00 and a twelve month high of $570.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.