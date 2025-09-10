Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,843,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,313,000 after acquiring an additional 105,613 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,134,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,308,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $174.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.