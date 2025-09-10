Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 36,637 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 162.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,637 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,928,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

