Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 1,806 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JPEM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.49% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 345,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 111,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 150,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $58.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

