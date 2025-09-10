Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 62,209 Allspring Core Plus ETF $APLU

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:APLU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allspring Core Plus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Core Plus ETF by 1,782.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,528,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allspring Core Plus ETF alerts:

Allspring Core Plus ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA APLU opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Allspring Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80.

Allspring Core Plus ETF Profile

The Allspring Core Plus ETF (APLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities with broad credit and maturity. It seeks total return. APLU was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Allspring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allspring Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:APLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.