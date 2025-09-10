Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 988 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,944,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,877,000 after purchasing an additional 161,583 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,915,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 95,097 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,269,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 252,973 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after purchasing an additional 784,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,305,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.