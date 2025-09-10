GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,834 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $234.35 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.99.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

