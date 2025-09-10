Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,559,000 after purchasing an additional 351,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,901,000 after purchasing an additional 739,448 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,090,000 after purchasing an additional 401,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,036,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,517,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after purchasing an additional 561,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $68.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

