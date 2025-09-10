Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $CRESY Stock Position Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,066 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 82,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

