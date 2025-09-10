Coupang, Inc. $CPNG Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Coupang by 101.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,784,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555,600 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Coupang by 4.5% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 9,302,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,007,000 after acquiring an additional 399,985 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Coupang by 436.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,830 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $168,127,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupang by 2.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,559,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,786,000 after purchasing an additional 176,166 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $2,093,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,016,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,050,762.60. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $339,568.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,818.64. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,087,003 shares of company stock valued at $284,933,545. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Nomura upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

