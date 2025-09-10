Commercial Metals Company $CMC Stock Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 124.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 513,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Commercial Metals worth $42,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $44,345,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4,372.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 759,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 742,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,587,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 734,265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,089,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,139,000 after purchasing an additional 666,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 539,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commercial Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 188.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Commercial Metals Company has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.26%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

