Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $30,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,011,000 after buying an additional 538,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,887,000 after acquiring an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 129.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,647,000 after purchasing an additional 619,526 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NET opened at $218.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $220.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of -642.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

In other news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.32, for a total value of $2,107,558.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 495,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,167,807.12. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $5,015,636.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,015.75. This trade represents a 63.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,896 shares of company stock valued at $121,424,464 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

