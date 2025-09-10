Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $84.48 and a twelve month high of $126.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

