Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 794 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PriceSmart by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $58,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,399.48. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.79.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

