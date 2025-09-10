Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Arista Networks by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 438,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $63,111,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,563,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,207,235.84. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,305.84. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,278,378 shares of company stock valued at $787,274,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

