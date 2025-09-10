AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 85,204 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $17,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Ameren Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AEE opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.