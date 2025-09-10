AQR Capital Management LLC Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 692.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,459 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $807,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $37,085,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 47.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,329,000 after purchasing an additional 164,397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Paylocity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,287,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,224,000 after purchasing an additional 141,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 137,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paylocity from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.71.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $172.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.56 and a 200-day moving average of $186.18. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $152.95 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,573.22. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

