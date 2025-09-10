Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,919 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $29,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $68.73.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. The trade was a 45.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

