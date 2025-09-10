Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,455,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,413 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $27,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after acquiring an additional 868,397 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 12.6% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 247,794 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 8.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,163,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 162,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 10.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,106,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 203,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,251,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 553,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECVT. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

ECVT opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.27 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Ecovyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

