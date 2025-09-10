Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,085,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 30,833 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $26,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ST. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%.The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

