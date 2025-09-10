Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $29.15 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $29,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $107,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,265,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,288 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $55,429,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,061,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23,525.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,428,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after buying an additional 1,422,332 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:WY opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

