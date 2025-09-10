Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $27.19 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $27,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $544.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $416.00 and a 1-year high of $570.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

