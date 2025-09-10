Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $24.77 Million Stake in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $24,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in RB Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RB Global by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

RB Global Stock Up 0.6%

RB Global stock opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.05. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.08 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,140. This represents a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,022,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,832,590. This trade represents a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

