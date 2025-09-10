Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 27,100 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,808,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $27,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.74.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

