Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,962 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,528. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

