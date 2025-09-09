V2X, Inc. $VVX Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of V2X worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,036,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,728 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V2X during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in V2X by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,700,001 shares in the company, valued at $485,000,050. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V2X Price Performance

VVX stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on V2X and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

