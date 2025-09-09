The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $43,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 14,049.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,516,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,972,000 after acquiring an additional 684,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,905,000 after purchasing an additional 417,951 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,077,000 after buying an additional 398,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Wall Street Zen cut The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

