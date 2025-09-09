Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,412 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $22,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

