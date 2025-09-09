Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 4.2% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Fesko sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $105,401.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 152,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,746,048.62. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $459,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,444.85. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.72. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $114.62 and a one year high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.