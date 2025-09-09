Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 326,953 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. $PLTK

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 833,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,953 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Playtika by 143.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Playtika by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 299,278 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Playtika during the fourth quarter worth about $1,479,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Playtika by 6.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,113,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 186,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Playtika during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

PLTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Playtika from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

PLTK opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.03 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 83.90% and a net margin of 3.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Playtika’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

