Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Rogers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Rogers by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rogers by 243.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Rogers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Rogers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Rogers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $114.05.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.75 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Rogers has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

