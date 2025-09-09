Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 478.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Schlumberger by 27.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,222 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 211.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $169,232,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3,112.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

