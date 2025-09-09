Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 2,927.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,290 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,743,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,056,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 926,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 726,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Emery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $6,684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu bought 254,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 21,854,600 shares in the company, valued at $305,527,308. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 2.5%

PRM stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 2.00. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $162.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.