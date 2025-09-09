Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. $HVT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,339 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,929.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 509.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of HVT stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $384.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 111.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on HVT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $342,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,305.32. The trade was a 33.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.