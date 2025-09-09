Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Genesco Inc. $GCO

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 501,200.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Genesco by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 7,348.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.22. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $545.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.89 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genesco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Genesco from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

