Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Freshpet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 68.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 227,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 92,612 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $11,644,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $9,440,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 231.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $101.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.07.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

