Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 143,234 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1,073.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,234 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Hub Group worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

