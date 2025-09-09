Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Life360, Inc. $LIF

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 596.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,753 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Life360 worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Life360 by 3,865.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,683,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Life360 by 320.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 418,493 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Life360 by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 200,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 185,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Life360 by 2,245.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 181,558 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life360 Trading Up 10.3%

LIF opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.23 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.45%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIF. Wall Street Zen upgraded Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Life360 from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Insider Activity at Life360

In other Life360 news, Director Mark Goines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $1,737,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,238,047.83. This trade represents a 21.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 17,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,614,747.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 338,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,766,468.50. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,140 shares of company stock worth $17,548,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

