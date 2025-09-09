Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hologic worth $27,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,177 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 623.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,081,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,794,000 after purchasing an additional 931,920 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,655,000 after purchasing an additional 764,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $30,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

