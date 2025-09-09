Head to Head Contrast: SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) vs. Cencora (NYSE:COR)

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) and Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SBC Medical Group and Cencora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SBC Medical Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBC Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cencora 0 3 9 0 2.75

Cencora has a consensus price target of $311.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Cencora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cencora is more favorable than SBC Medical Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

SBC Medical Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cencora has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SBC Medical Group and Cencora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBC Medical Group 17.71% 20.76% 15.56% Cencora 0.60% 267.36% 4.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SBC Medical Group and Cencora”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBC Medical Group $205.42 million 2.52 $46.61 million $0.32 15.59 Cencora $293.96 billion 0.20 $1.51 billion $9.72 30.62

Cencora has higher revenue and earnings than SBC Medical Group. SBC Medical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cencora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Cencora shares are held by institutional investors. 89.5% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Cencora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cencora beats SBC Medical Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBC Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers. This segment also distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; and provides other services to physicians who specialize in various disease states, such as oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics. Its International Healthcare Solutions segment offers international pharmaceutical wholesale and related service, and global commercialization services; distributes pharmaceuticals, other healthcare products, and related services to pharmacies, doctors, health centers, and hospitals primarily in Europe; and provides specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry. The company was formerly known as AmerisourceBergen Corporation and changed its name to Cencora, Inc. in August 2023. Cencora, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for SBC Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBC Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.