Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 105.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.