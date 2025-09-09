DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 40,936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,462.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 92,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -13.50%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

