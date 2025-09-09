Comparing LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) & Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of LPL Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of LPL Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LPL Financial and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial 1 1 10 0 2.75 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

LPL Financial presently has a consensus price target of $383.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Given LPL Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

This table compares LPL Financial and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial 7.91% 39.80% 9.76% Diamond Hill Investment Group 31.71% 21.38% 14.72%

Volatility & Risk

LPL Financial has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LPL Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. LPL Financial pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LPL Financial and Diamond Hill Investment Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial $12.39 billion 2.20 $1.06 billion $14.62 23.29 Diamond Hill Investment Group $151.10 million 2.56 $43.18 million $17.58 8.05

LPL Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group. Diamond Hill Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LPL Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LPL Financial beats Diamond Hill Investment Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance. The company also provides fee-based platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers money market products; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs. The company also provides fund administration services comprising portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the funds, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, which include the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

