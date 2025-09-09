Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $21,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $168.27 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $224.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

