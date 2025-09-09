Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Atlassian worth $33,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,198,000 after buying an additional 580,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,114,000 after buying an additional 573,696 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Atlassian by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,175,000 after buying an additional 616,071 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,506,000 after buying an additional 124,432 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after buying an additional 1,016,902 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $172.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.03 and a 200-day moving average of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.44 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $154.07 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,317,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,399,429.50. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Belsky bought 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $251,715.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,715. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,948 shares of company stock valued at $98,346,783. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

