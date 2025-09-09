AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 222,498 Shares of PVH Corp. $PVH

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 222,498 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $21,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,161,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,284,000 after acquiring an additional 807,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PVH by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 382,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,478 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in PVH by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,327,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,213,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PVH news, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 736 shares in the company, valued at $48,649.60. This represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson purchased 15,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,476.96. This trade represents a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $113.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

