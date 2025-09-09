AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 16,520 Shares of International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of International Bancshares worth $20,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 37.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,418,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,527,000 after purchasing an additional 665,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 1,883.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 328,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $17,195,000. Azora Capital LP grew its position in International Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 947,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 209,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in International Bancshares by 13.2% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 777,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,043,000 after acquiring an additional 90,553 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBOC opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.87. International Bancshares Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 39.51%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

