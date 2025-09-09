AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $25,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,314.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,253.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,185.45. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,521.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total value of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94 shares in the company, valued at $123,012.16. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,154.70. This represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.